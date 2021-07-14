65,383 Shares in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Bought by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Innealta Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Innealta Capital LLC owned approximately 2.84% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 162,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 530.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 48,737 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,700,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at $592,000.

FLKR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 22,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,691. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.77. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

