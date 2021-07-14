76,213 Shares in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Star Bulk Carriers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SBLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equities began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SEB Equity Research began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

Shares of SBLK opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.32.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.88%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

