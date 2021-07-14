$8.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MU) will report sales of $8.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.15 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $6.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $27.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.64 billion to $27.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $37.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.66 billion to $38.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Insiders have sold a total of 140,754 shares of company stock worth $11,281,076 over the last 90 days.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.