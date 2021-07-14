$8.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to announce sales of $8.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.49 billion and the lowest is $8.41 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $6.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $34.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.22 billion to $34.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.44 billion to $35.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $112.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $64.15 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.06.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $1,537,427.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,410 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,414 shares of company stock valued at $25,141,311 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 507,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 58,255 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 769,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,263,000 after acquiring an additional 129,222 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

