87,412 Shares in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 87,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,664,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.19% of Kornit Digital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Kornit Digital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kornit Digital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.32. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

