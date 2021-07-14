$92.86 Million in Sales Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will report $92.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.00 million and the lowest is $92.57 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted sales of $9.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 857.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $317.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.62 million to $409.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $620.26 million, with estimates ranging from $442.76 million to $870.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $365,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $121.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.14.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.