9830 Macarthur Llc Buys 2,300 Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NYSE:ATER) Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NYSE:ATER) major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 2,300 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $37,582.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of ATER opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. Aterian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $48.99.
About Aterian
Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.