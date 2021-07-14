9830 Macarthur Llc Buys 2,300 Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NYSE:ATER) Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NYSE:ATER) major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 2,300 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $37,582.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ATER opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. Aterian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

