A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMKBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DNB Markets lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. AlphaValue raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 64,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 18.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

