Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
AALBF stock opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70. Aalberts has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.
About Aalberts
