Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AALBF stock opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70. Aalberts has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

About Aalberts

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

