Aavegotchi Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39.62 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $40.35 million and $39.62 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00003216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00051760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00015835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.78 or 0.00859460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005329 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 40,748,606 coins and its circulating supply is 38,126,542 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

