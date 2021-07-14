AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,181.39

Shares of AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,181.39 ($28.50) and traded as high as GBX 2,230 ($29.14). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 2,185 ($28.55), with a volume of 4,846 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £494.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,181.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. AB Dynamics’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

About AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.