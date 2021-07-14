Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,881,512,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $139,831,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.53.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.08. 50,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,785,229. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $91.71 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

