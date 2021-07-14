Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
AWP stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
