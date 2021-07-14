Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

