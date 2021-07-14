AceD Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 14th. Over the last week, AceD has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a market capitalization of $41,353.66 and $9,848.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 174,487,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.