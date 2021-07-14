Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.61. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 53,930 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ACER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.52.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.
About Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)
Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.
