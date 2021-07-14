Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) CEO Sells $132,135.12 in Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $132,135.12.

ACU opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.04. Acme United Co. has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $48.31.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.