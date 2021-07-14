ACoconut (AC) One Day Volume Hits $5,575.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $624,226.21 and $5,575.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ACoconut has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00054251 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000299 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

