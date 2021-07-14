Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NYSE:ATVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NYSE:ATVI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.85. Activision Blizzard posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.