AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.37 and last traded at C$10.59. 794,530 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 753,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AT. Eight Capital reduced their target price on AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on AcuityAds from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.43. The company has a market cap of C$638.61 million and a PE ratio of 111.47.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.2513298 earnings per share for the current year.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

