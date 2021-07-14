Acute Angle Cloud Hits 1-Day Volume of $340,613.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $340,613.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,776.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.11 or 0.06062560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $470.01 or 0.01433979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.38 or 0.00400831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00138904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.59 or 0.00612005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.21 or 0.00403380 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.50 or 0.00315775 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

