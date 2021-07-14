ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.33

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.33 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 3932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACVA. began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

