AdaptHealth Corp. (NYSE:AHCO) Director Buys $24,640.00 in Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NYSE:AHCO) Director Alan G. Quasha bought 1,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $24,640.00.

Shares of NYSE AHCO opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

