AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Gap Up to $26.27

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.27, but opened at $27.06. AdaptHealth shares last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 18,894 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.95.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.51, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 154.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,727 shares in the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at $107,033,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at $43,705,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 21,049.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 756,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 753,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 125.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 734,956 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.