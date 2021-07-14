ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms have commented on ADMA. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. The business had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 559,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 199,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 193,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

