Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $606.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $605.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.84. Adobe has a twelve month low of $416.29 and a twelve month high of $609.33. The firm has a market cap of $288.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

