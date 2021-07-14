Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721,527 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 51,646 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.6% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Adobe worth $342,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $606.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $533.84. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.29 and a 1-year high of $609.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.