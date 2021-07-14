Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.36.

Shares of AAV traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 275,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.20. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.17. The firm has a market cap of C$897.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.63.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000 in the last ninety days.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

