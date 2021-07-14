Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 7,703,016 shares trading hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Advaxis from $5.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.40.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Advaxis by 292.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advaxis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

