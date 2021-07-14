AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSOS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,057,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,702,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,835,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,486,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,916,000.

Shares of MSOS opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $55.91.

