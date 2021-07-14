Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARE. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.33.

Shares of TSE ARE traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.17. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$13.15 and a 52-week high of C$20.44.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$754.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$682.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

