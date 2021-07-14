Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 92,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,796,920 shares.The stock last traded at $4.17 and had previously closed at $4.12.

AEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Aegon during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000.

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

