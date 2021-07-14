Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.96.

AERI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AERI opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $732.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. The business had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.