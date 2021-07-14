AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) versus Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Financial Comparison

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AFC Gamma and Gazit Globe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 2 3 0 2.60 Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00

AFC Gamma presently has a consensus price target of $26.93, suggesting a potential upside of 24.25%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Gazit Globe.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A Gazit Globe 4.24% 0.78% 0.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AFC Gamma and Gazit Globe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $5.25 million N/A $4.31 million N/A N/A Gazit Globe $700.43 million 1.88 -$190.09 million N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gazit Globe.

Summary

Gazit Globe beats AFC Gamma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Gazit Globe Ltd is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

