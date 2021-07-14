Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1,774.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 230,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 218,128 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 69,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.