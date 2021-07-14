Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$36.48. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$36.08, with a volume of 37,558 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, ATB Capital started coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$677.47 million and a PE ratio of -2,405.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.51.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$253.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently -4,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

