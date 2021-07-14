Aggreko (LON:AGK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 867.50 ($11.33). Aggreko shares last traded at GBX 866.50 ($11.32), with a volume of 445,612 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 862.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46. The firm has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92.

About Aggreko (LON:AGK)

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

