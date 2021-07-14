Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) is Hahn Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,930 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises about 5.0% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $22,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $148.98. 26,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,824. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.34. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.07 and a 1-year high of $151.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.84.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,853 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,507.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

