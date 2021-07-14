Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.70. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.70, with a volume of 51,665 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aimia from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

The firm has a market cap of C$434.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 82.55 and a quick ratio of 74.82.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.70 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Aimia Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

