Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,711 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises approximately 3.9% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Air Lease worth $17,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,870. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

