Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,634,458 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.51% of Air Transport Services Group worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

ATSG opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

