Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.84

Shares of Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 5612577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ajax I during the 1st quarter worth $22,213,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ajax I during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,734,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ajax I during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,364,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ajax I during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,395,000. Finally, Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in Ajax I during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,260,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

