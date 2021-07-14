Akash Network (AKT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.53 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for about $2.65 or 0.00008068 BTC on exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $182.70 million and $1.53 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00041673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00112264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00150688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,769.36 or 0.99948545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.50 or 0.00950091 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 147,271,923 coins and its circulating supply is 69,068,739 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

