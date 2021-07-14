Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 52,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,380,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.80 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.39% and a negative return on equity of 96.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 178,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

