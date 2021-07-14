Akebia Therapeutics (NYSE:AKBA) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AKBA) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 52,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,893,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

About Akebia Therapeutics (NYSE:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

