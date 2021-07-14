Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $793.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will post $793.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $823.00 million and the lowest is $770.90 million. Albemarle posted sales of $764.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

NYSE ALB opened at $184.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $192.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

