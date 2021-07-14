Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and a PE ratio of 14.90. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

