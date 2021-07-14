Alchemix Reaches Market Cap of $82.90 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for approximately $292.25 or 0.00889064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $82.90 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Alchemix

ALCX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

