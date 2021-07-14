Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 148,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,478,270 shares.The stock last traded at $187.34 and had previously closed at $185.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

