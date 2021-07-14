Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Position Reduced by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,039 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,313,000 after buying an additional 86,187 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,475.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 73,546 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $121,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

